Crown Wealth Group LLC Takes $207,000 Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Crown Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,622,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,026,000 after purchasing an additional 261,765 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,030,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,745 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,566,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,625,000 after purchasing an additional 103,470 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,367,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,202,000 after purchasing an additional 753,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 178.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,296,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,450,000 after purchasing an additional 830,061 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IRM traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.69. The company had a trading volume of 269,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,889. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.91. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $43.33 and a twelve month high of $57.21.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.46). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 88.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.75%.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $60,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,349,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $60,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,404. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $562,649.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,832,057.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,552 shares of company stock worth $4,993,621. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.