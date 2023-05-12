CSFB Trims AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Target Price to C$32.50

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by CSFB from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on AltaGas from C$35.50 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays set a C$29.00 target price on AltaGas and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$31.89.
AltaGas Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of ALA opened at C$23.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.44. AltaGas has a 1 year low of C$21.25 and a 1 year high of C$30.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.53. The firm has a market cap of C$6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.31.
AltaGas Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.12%.
About AltaGas
AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.
