CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.44.

CVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

CVS Health Trading Down 1.1 %

CVS stock opened at $68.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $88.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.74. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $68.10 and a 52 week high of $107.26.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CVS Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

