DA Davidson Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 10th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger now forecasts that the technology infrastructure company will post earnings per share of $4.58 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.27. The consensus estimate for Akamai Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $4.27 per share.

AKAM has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.06.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $85.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $102.83.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.13 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total value of $259,491.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,798 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,578.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total value of $259,491.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,578.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 4,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $288,320.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 29,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,929.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 9,059 shares of company stock worth $700,956 and sold 27,147 shares worth $2,030,786. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 625.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

