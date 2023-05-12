Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Citigroup

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 66.16% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Mizuho reduced their price target on Dada Nexus from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Dada Nexus Stock Up 14.9 %

Shares of DADA stock opened at $6.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.52. Dada Nexus has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $15.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $377.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.58 million. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 22.21% and a negative net margin of 24.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dada Nexus will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the period. 18.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dada Nexus



Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

