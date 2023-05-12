Dan Binowitz Sells 9,999 Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) Director Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $17,798.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 543,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,168.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Dan Binowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 8th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $16,798.32.

On Friday, May 5th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total transaction of $16,698.33.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $15,798.42.

On Monday, April 17th, Dan Binowitz sold 4,517 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $7,588.56.

On Friday, April 14th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $17,298.27.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $16,998.30.

On Monday, April 10th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $14,998.50.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $14,598.54.

On Thursday, March 16th, Dan Binowitz sold 4,516 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total transaction of $7,948.16.

On Friday, March 10th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $16,998.30.

loanDepot Stock Down 2.2 %

LDI traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.82. 383,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,619. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. loanDepot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.20). loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 40.39% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $169.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.15 million. Analysts predict that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in loanDepot by 26.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,711 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of loanDepot by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of loanDepot by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 54,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 9,182 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of loanDepot by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 13,530 shares during the period. 3.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LDI. William Blair lowered loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, loanDepot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.83.

About loanDepot

(Get Rating)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Featured Articles

