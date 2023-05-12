Dan Puckett Sells 2,050 Shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total value of $598,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,582,746.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dan Puckett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 19th, Dan Puckett sold 1,002 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.67, for a total value of $265,199.34.

On Monday, March 20th, Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.74, for a total value of $220,814.00.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.84, for a total value of $212,124.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV traded down $6.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $296.20. The company had a trading volume of 772,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,587. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72 and a beta of 0.99. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $147.12 and a one year high of $320.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 6.06.

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.22. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 61.57% and a net margin of 43.18%. The firm had revenue of $161.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Shockwave Medical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $252.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $280.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Shockwave Medical from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Shockwave Medical by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,400,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,596,000 after buying an additional 86,765 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Shockwave Medical by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,531,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,946,000 after buying an additional 13,619 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Shockwave Medical by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,933,000 after buying an additional 192,525 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Shockwave Medical by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,813,000 after buying an additional 31,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Shockwave Medical by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,117,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,563,000 after purchasing an additional 232,570 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

