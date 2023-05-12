DAO Maker (DAO) Price Tops $1.47 on Exchanges

DAO Maker (DAO) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 12th. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $244.45 million and $8.51 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DAO Maker has traded 5% lower against the dollar. One DAO Maker token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.47 or 0.00005573 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DAO Maker Token Profile

DAO Maker’s genesis date was February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,776,000 tokens. The official website for DAO Maker is daomaker.com. The official message board for DAO Maker is medium.com/daomaker. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @daomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DAO Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is a governance token for the DAO Maker Ecosystem on Ethereum, providing holders with the power to govern the ecosystem. The token is designed to establish a decentralized platform that facilitates retail venture investing in both equity and tokens. DAO Maker aims to support startups by creating growth technologies and funding frameworks while reducing risks for investors.”

