Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DAR. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of DAR opened at $63.20 on Thursday. Darling Ingredients has a 1 year low of $51.77 and a 1 year high of $87.59. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.05 and a 200-day moving average of $64.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.20). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $27,075.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,236.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $27,075.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,236.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Mcnutt bought 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,663.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 12,287 shares in the company, valued at $664,358.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darling Ingredients

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAR. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 6,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after buying an additional 6,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

About Darling Ingredients

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.