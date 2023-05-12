DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.67.

DBV Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:DBVT opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. DBV Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $3.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average of $1.49. The firm has a market cap of $348.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies ( NASDAQ:DBVT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). DBV Technologies had a negative return on equity of 48.25% and a negative net margin of 778.60%. The company had revenue of ($1.30) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DBV Technologies will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBVT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DBV Technologies by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 97,412 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in DBV Technologies during the second quarter worth about $49,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in DBV Technologies during the second quarter worth $352,000. Fairmount Funds Management LLC increased its stake in DBV Technologies by 46.2% during the third quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 7,064,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DBV Technologies during the third quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

