Decred (DCR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $7.84 Million

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. During the last seven days, Decred has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. One Decred coin can currently be bought for $17.34 or 0.00064703 BTC on major exchanges. Decred has a market capitalization of $259.10 million and approximately $7.84 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.48 or 0.00128684 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00041296 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00031349 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003795 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,943,432 coins. The official website for Decred is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official message board is www.decredmagazine.com.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

