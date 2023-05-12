Decred Price Tops $17.37 on Major Exchanges (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 12th. One Decred coin can now be bought for $17.37 or 0.00065638 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Decred has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Decred has a market capitalization of $259.50 million and approximately $12.37 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00130894 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00033706 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00041800 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003812 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000189 BTC.

About Decred

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,942,934 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com. The official website for Decred is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

