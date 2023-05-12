Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,052,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,191 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.35% of Deere & Company worth $451,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,376,906,000 after buying an additional 208,053 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 16.2% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,686,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,198,000 after buying an additional 234,811 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,348,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,296,000 after purchasing an additional 29,757 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $337,686,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 840,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,561,000 after acquiring an additional 138,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $374.18. 308,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,538,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The company has a market cap of $110.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $391.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $410.61.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.55.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

