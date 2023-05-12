DEI Price Down 20.1% This Week (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. Over the last seven days, DEI has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar. One DEI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000887 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DEI has a market cap of $1.44 billion and $698.42 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.50 or 0.00298226 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013324 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. The official website for DEI is deus.finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

