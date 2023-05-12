DEI Price Hits $0.23 on Exchanges (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. In the last seven days, DEI has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. DEI has a market cap of $1.44 billion and approximately $950.19 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEI token can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000876 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $80.47 or 0.00300363 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00013016 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About DEI

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. The official website for DEI is deus.finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

