Denali Advisors LLC Acquires 2,547 Shares of Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX)

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) by 10,612.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Riley Exploration Permian were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REPX. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC boosted its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 11,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. UNC Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. 51.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:REPX opened at $33.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.56 million, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.36. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $47.79.

Riley Exploration Permian Dividend Announcement

Riley Exploration Permian ( NYSE:REPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $78.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.01 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 48.84%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REPX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Riley Exploration Permian from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Bobby Riley sold 7,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $329,827.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 358,908 shares in the company, valued at $16,165,216.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Riley Exploration Permian news, President Kevin Riley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $227,750.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 193,899 shares in the company, valued at $8,832,099.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bobby Riley sold 7,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $329,827.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 358,908 shares in the company, valued at $16,165,216.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,323 shares of company stock valued at $783,128. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The firm is focused on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. Its activities also include the horizontal development of the San Andres formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Northwest Shelf of the Permian Basin.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.