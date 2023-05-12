Denali Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Premier Financial by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Premier Financial by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Premier Financial by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Premier Financial by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Premier Financial by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $37,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,867 shares in the company, valued at $2,542,600.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Premier Financial Stock Down 1.2 %

PFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Premier Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFC opened at $13.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Premier Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $30.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.45. The company has a market capitalization of $494.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.17.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $68.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.33 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 11.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Premier Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.97%.

Premier Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.