Denali Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Denali Advisors LLC cut its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 966.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 74.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:DTE opened at $113.06 on Friday. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $100.64 and a twelve month high of $136.77. The company has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.05). DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a $0.9525 dividend. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $452,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,905.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on DTE shares. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet raised shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.67.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

Featured Stories

