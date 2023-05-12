Denali Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 144.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 307.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,223,000 after buying an additional 855,747 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 404.3% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 348,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,162,000 after purchasing an additional 279,589 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $19,723,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 13.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,242,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,809,000 after purchasing an additional 259,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,054,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,615,000 after purchasing an additional 251,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFG. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $77.31.

Insider Activity at Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 1.9 %

In related news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $256,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,458. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $68.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.05 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.36.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.06). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 24.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.21%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

Further Reading

