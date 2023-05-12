Denali Advisors LLC Has $212,000 Holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Denali Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) by 92.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,736 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 100,634 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FFBC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC grew its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 290.6% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Financial Bancorp.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, insider Claude E. Davis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $638,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,398.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Performance

Shares of FFBC stock opened at $18.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.67. First Financial Bancorp. has a one year low of $18.13 and a one year high of $26.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 27.92%. The business had revenue of $264.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FFBC. StockNews.com began coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on First Financial Bancorp. from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

Featured Articles

