Denali Advisors LLC Has $479,000 Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Denali Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,952,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,220,000 after purchasing an additional 138,254 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Tyson Foods by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,785,000 after buying an additional 264,159 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 11.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,198,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,723,000 after buying an additional 549,088 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,015,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,512,000 after buying an additional 343,410 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,200,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,947,000 after purchasing an additional 38,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Brady J. Stewart acquired 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,735.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 57,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,099.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $49.34 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.11 and a 1 year high of $92.34. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.23.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.84). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 46.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSN. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.11.

About Tyson Foods

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

