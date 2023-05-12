Denali Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE)

Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) by 69.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genie Energy were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Genie Energy by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 63.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 55,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 21,645 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Genie Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Genie Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Genie Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 24.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Genie Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

GNE opened at $15.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $400.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.67. Genie Energy Ltd. has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $16.61.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 63.08% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $81.40 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.15%.

Genie Energy Ltd. engages in the provision of energy services. It operates through Genie Retail Energy and Genie Renewables. The Genie Retail Energy segment supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers. The Genie Renewables segment includes Genie Solar, CityCom Solar, Prism Solar Technologies, and Diversegy LLC.

