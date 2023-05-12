Denali Advisors LLC Sells 11,400 Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Denali Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 6.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 22.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 142.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 82.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLUE. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, bluebird bio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

bluebird bio Stock Down 5.6 %

NASDAQ BLUE opened at $4.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.89. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $8.58.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.75. The company had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.97 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 7,411.12% and a negative return on equity of 130.23%. bluebird bio’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.66) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in researching, developing and commercializing potentially transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. It also offers ZYNTEGLO or beti-cel and SKYSONA or eli-cel gene therapies. The company was founded by Philippe Leboulch and Ronald C.

