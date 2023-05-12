Denali Advisors LLC Sells 500 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Denali Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 307.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.13.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $128.41 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.03 and a 52 week high of $217.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $1.96. Moderna had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $147,968.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,629,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,855,148.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.07, for a total transaction of $6,922,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,645,494.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total value of $147,968.16. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,629,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,855,148.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 432,342 shares of company stock valued at $64,426,119 in the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

