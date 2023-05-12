Desjardins Increases Calian Group (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Price Target to C$85.00

Calian Group (OTCMKTS:CLNFF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$83.00 to C$85.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Calian Group Price Performance
CLNFF remained flat at $46.97 during trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.03. Calian Group has a twelve month low of $40.06 and a twelve month high of $56.66.
Calian Group Company Profile
