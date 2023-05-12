Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Price Target to $7.00

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PLTR. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair restated an underperform rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.54.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.76. The stock has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of -76.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.85. Palantir Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $11.62.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $508.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $1,541,203.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 281,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,966.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $1,541,203.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 281,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,966.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $182,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,880,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,698,434.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,362 shares of company stock worth $2,149,762 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

