Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Price Target to $23.00

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MRVI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Maravai LifeSciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.20.

MRVI opened at $13.69 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.05 and a 200 day moving average of $14.30. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $11.89 and a 52-week high of $35.82. The company has a quick ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 7.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of -0.23.

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The business had revenue of $79.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Maravai LifeSciences’s revenue was down 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 926.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 973,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,635,000 after buying an additional 878,476 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 640,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,972,000 after buying an additional 169,287 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 410.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 116,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 12,463 shares in the last quarter. 48.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

