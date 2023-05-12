Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Target Price to $55.00

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $72.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Catalent from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America lowered Catalent from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Catalent to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, April 15th. William Blair lowered Catalent from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Catalent from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.40.

Catalent Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $34.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.17. Catalent has a 12-month low of $32.41 and a 12-month high of $115.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). Catalent had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $72,097.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,682.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $72,097.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,682.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,005.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalent

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Catalent by 21.1% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 239,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,735,000 after purchasing an additional 41,747 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent in the first quarter valued at about $299,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Catalent in the first quarter valued at about $188,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Catalent by 10.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Catalent by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Catalent



Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

