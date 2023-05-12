Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Target Price to $48.00

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GDEN. StockNews.com raised Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Golden Entertainment from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Golden Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.83.

Golden Entertainment Stock Performance

GDEN stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.88. The stock had a trading volume of 16,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,256. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 2.35. Golden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $50.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Insider Activity

Golden Entertainment ( NASDAQ:GDEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $279.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.51 million. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 24.23%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Stephen Arcana sold 11,328 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $475,889.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,478,806.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Entertainment

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the following segments: Distributed Gaming and Casinos. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery, convenience and liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

Read More

