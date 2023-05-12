Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Target Price to $26.00

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MP. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Northland Securities cut shares of MP Materials from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MP Materials from $45.50 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of MP Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.33.

MP Materials stock opened at $21.72 on Monday. MP Materials has a 1-year low of $20.21 and a 1-year high of $42.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 13.27, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.10.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $93.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 52.72% and a return on equity of 20.61%. On average, analysts predict that MP Materials will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MP. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in MP Materials by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 13,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in MP Materials by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 77,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in MP Materials by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in MP Materials by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

