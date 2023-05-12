Deutsche Post (ETR:DPW) Trading Down 0%

Deutsche Post AG (ETR:DPW – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €41.73 ($45.85) and last traded at €42.04 ($46.20). 1,513,309 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €42.06 ($46.22).

Deutsche Post Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €42.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is €39.55. The stock has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 1.15.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

