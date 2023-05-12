DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Sadie Stern Sells 393 Shares

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) EVP Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $47,234.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,958,823.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sadie Stern also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DexCom alerts:

On Monday, April 10th, Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.35, for a total transaction of $44,153.55.

DexCom Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $121.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.96 and a beta of 1.16. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $126.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.52 million. DexCom had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business’s revenue was up 1085.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.81.

Institutional Trading of DexCom

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the third quarter valued at about $503,000. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DexCom

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.