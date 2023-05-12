DeXe (DEXE) 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.65 Million

DeXe (DEXE) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. DeXe has a market capitalization of $93.96 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeXe token can now be purchased for about $2.58 or 0.00009762 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DeXe has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeXe Token Profile

DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,466,824 tokens. The official message board for DeXe is dexenetwork.medium.com. DeXe’s official Twitter account is @dexenetwork. The official website for DeXe is dexe.network.

Buying and Selling DeXe

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe (DEXE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. DeXe has a current supply of 96,504,599.33609451 with 36,472,993.12542367 in circulation. The last known price of DeXe is 2.49125333 USD and is down -4.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $1,745,560.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dexe.network/.”

