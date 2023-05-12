Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (DHIL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.50 on June 16th

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.50 per share by the asset manager on Friday, June 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Trading Down 0.1 %

DHIL stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.13. 600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,691. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 1-year low of $154.24 and a 1-year high of $197.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.45 million, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group alerts:

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.95 million for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 26.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamond Hill Investment Group

In other Diamond Hill Investment Group news, Director Richard Scott Cooley purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.00 per share, for a total transaction of $79,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,046. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 13.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the first quarter valued at $281,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 70.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 24.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.