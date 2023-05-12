DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Shares Gap Up to $36.74

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $36.74, but opened at $38.20. DICE Therapeutics shares last traded at $37.35, with a volume of 8,851 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, DICE Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.63.

DICE Therapeutics Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

DICE Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DICE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect that DICE Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 155,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.67 per share, for a total transaction of $4,136,223.63. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,217,593 shares in the company, valued at $165,823,205.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other DICE Therapeutics news, insider John R. Jacobsen sold 16,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $493,071.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,709.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 155,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.67 per share, with a total value of $4,136,223.63. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,217,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,823,205.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 372,590 shares of company stock valued at $10,239,252 and have sold 154,210 shares valued at $5,611,071. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICE Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DICE. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,514,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in DICE Therapeutics by 318.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in DICE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in DICE Therapeutics by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 60,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DICE Therapeutics

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

Further Reading

