DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.70-$1.73 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $700.00 million-$720.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $703.82 million. DigitalOcean also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.70-1.73 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOCN. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of DigitalOcean from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.67.

DigitalOcean Stock Up 0.9 %

DigitalOcean stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.58. 19,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,565. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.07, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.57 and a 200 day moving average of $31.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. DigitalOcean has a 12-month low of $23.38 and a 12-month high of $53.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $165.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.13 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $219,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 159,958 shares in the company, valued at $5,857,661.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 106,419 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $3,662,941.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 76,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,242.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $219,720.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 159,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,661.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,657 shares of company stock valued at $6,360,812 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DigitalOcean

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in DigitalOcean by 63.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in DigitalOcean by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Featured Stories

