DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $165.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.13 million. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS.

DigitalOcean Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $32.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.07, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78. DigitalOcean has a twelve month low of $23.38 and a twelve month high of $53.88.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOCN. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on DigitalOcean from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 14,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $521,692.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 135,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,734,081.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other DigitalOcean news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 106,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $3,662,941.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 76,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,242.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 14,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $521,692.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 135,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,734,081.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 183,657 shares of company stock valued at $6,360,812 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DigitalOcean by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,113,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,960,000 after buying an additional 241,316 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in DigitalOcean by 29.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,501,000 after acquiring an additional 735,924 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in DigitalOcean by 10.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,351,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,882,000 after purchasing an additional 124,240 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DigitalOcean by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,526,000 after purchasing an additional 69,932 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 40.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 782,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,353,000 after purchasing an additional 225,560 shares in the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.