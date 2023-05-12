Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Stock Holdings Raised by Rather & Kittrell Inc.

Rather & Kittrell Inc. grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating) by 1,199.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295,242 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 3.8% of Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Rather & Kittrell Inc. owned 0.54% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $7,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 19,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.20. 114,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,211. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $25.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.09. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.94.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

