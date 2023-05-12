Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Position Lifted by Rather & Kittrell Inc.

Rather & Kittrell Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating) by 887.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 630,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566,873 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 7.5% of Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $14,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFIC. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 154.2% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,099,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700,307 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 337.1% during the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 5,054,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898,114 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3,276.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,924,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808,231 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $73,030,000. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 3,239,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,403,000 after purchasing an additional 345,776 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFIC traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.46. 722,395 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.26.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

