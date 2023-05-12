Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Stake Boosted by Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL

Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,192 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 3.2% of Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $4,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 119.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 18,477 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 114.9% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,974,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,603 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,342,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,572 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAC traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.15. 314,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,633,674. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $26.69. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.13.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

