Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) is Crown Wealth Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Crown Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Rating) by 70.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 527,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,622 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF accounts for approximately 11.9% of Crown Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Crown Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.81% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $12,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DUHP. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $587,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $389,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $582,000.

DUHP stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.70. The company had a trading volume of 89,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,796. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $25.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.95.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

