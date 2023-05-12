Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $38.75 and last traded at $38.75. 230,963 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,677,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.45.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.79 and a 200-day moving average of $45.63. The stock has a market cap of $547.50 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 1.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 156.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

