DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) Stock Price Up 15.7%

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT – Get Rating)’s share price rose 15.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.59. Approximately 223,678 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 289% from the average daily volume of 57,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 549.46, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$47.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52, a P/E/G ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.65.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$57.60 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. will post 0.012319 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction software provides end-to-end integration, design, order engineering, manufacturing, and installation services.

