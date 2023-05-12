Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Acquired by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 132,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,956,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 236.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 30,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 21,343 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,697.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

DFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.63.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $95.83 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $87.64 and a 12 month high of $119.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 24.65%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

