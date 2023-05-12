Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Hayek Kallen Investment Management

Hayek Kallen Investment Management decreased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,407 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 486.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,364,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $716,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596,097 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,954,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,074,356,000 after buying an additional 3,051,912 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,953,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,110,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,626 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,771,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,126,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,478,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,419,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.18.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:D traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.44. The stock had a trading volume of 451,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,470,338. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.12 and its 200 day moving average is $59.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $86.28. The stock has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 186.71%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Featured Stories

