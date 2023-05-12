Don J. Chery Buys 1,000 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Stock

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) CAO Don J. Chery bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.16 per share, with a total value of $27,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,965.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Glacier Bancorp Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $27.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.79. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.79 and a twelve month high of $59.70.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $214.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.49 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.25%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GBCI. TheStreet cut Glacier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $41.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $51.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glacier Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 246,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,089,000 after buying an additional 22,472 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 26,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $780,000. 70.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Glacier Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. Its portfolio segment of loans includes residential, commercial, and other commercial real estate, home equity, and other consumer. The firm also offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture, and consumer loans, and mortgage origination and loan servicing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.