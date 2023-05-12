Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Acquires 3,377 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,334 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Shell stock opened at $60.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $62.75. The company has a market capitalization of $210.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SHEL shares. Wolfe Research lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.59) to GBX 3,000 ($37.85) in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,934.83.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

