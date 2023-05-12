Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Boosts Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of HSBC by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in HSBC by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in HSBC by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in HSBC by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 83,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in HSBC by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HSBC shares. Barclays lifted their target price on HSBC from GBX 840 ($10.60) to GBX 900 ($11.36) in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on HSBC from GBX 650 ($8.20) to GBX 730 ($9.21) in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on HSBC from GBX 650 ($8.20) to GBX 630 ($7.95) in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on HSBC in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $729.60.

NYSE:HSBC opened at $37.45 on Friday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $24.77 and a 1-year high of $39.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.58.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.28 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 32.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is 37.28%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

