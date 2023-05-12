Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 814,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,558,000 after purchasing an additional 13,975 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 555,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,673,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 187.0% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 339,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,862,000 after acquiring an additional 221,228 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $16,045,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,195,000.

Shares of BBJP stock opened at $49.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.83 and a 200 day moving average of $46.47.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

