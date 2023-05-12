Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys 227 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 1.5 %

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $112.37 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.08 and a 52-week high of $119.90. The company has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.64.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 18.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $1,097,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,309 shares in the company, valued at $15,071,035.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 12,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total value of $1,432,405.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $1,097,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,071,035.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,599. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Featured Stories

